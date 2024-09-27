Leigh St Joseph's Players 'Announce' a mystery masterpiece
So begins St Joseph’s Players’ thrilling adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic, ‘A Murder is Announced’, which takes to the stage at St Joseph’s Hall, Chapel Street, Leigh, from Tuesday, October 1st until Saturday, October 5th.
Directed by Barbara Mayers, this 1950s-set mystery deftly cranks up the nerve-shredding suspense, leaving the audience guessing and second-guessing up to the fall of the final curtain.
The backdrop of the crime-to-be is ‘Little Paddocks’, a house in the sleepy English village of Chipping Cleghorn, a place where nothing ever happens. Although the date is Friday the 13th, the morning appears perfectly ordinary until the newspaper arrives announcing a murder will take place in the house at 6.30pm that very evening.
