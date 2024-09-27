Leigh St Joseph's Players 'Announce' a mystery masterpiece

By Darran Nash
Contributor
Published 27th Sep 2024, 10:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Imagine opening your local newspaper to find details of a shocking murder. The time and location of the crime are revealed, though the victim’s identity is strangely absent. And the cause of this apparent oversight is deviously simple… the murder has not yet happened.

So begins St Joseph’s Players’ thrilling adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic, ‘A Murder is Announced’, which takes to the stage at St Joseph’s Hall, Chapel Street, Leigh, from Tuesday, October 1st until Saturday, October 5th.

Directed by Barbara Mayers, this 1950s-set mystery deftly cranks up the nerve-shredding suspense, leaving the audience guessing and second-guessing up to the fall of the final curtain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The backdrop of the crime-to-be is ‘Little Paddocks’, a house in the sleepy English village of Chipping Cleghorn, a place where nothing ever happens. Although the date is Friday the 13th, the morning appears perfectly ordinary until the newspaper arrives announcing a murder will take place in the house at 6.30pm that very evening.

The talented cast of St Joseph's Players' 'A Murder is Announced'.The talented cast of St Joseph's Players' 'A Murder is Announced'.
The talented cast of St Joseph's Players' 'A Murder is Announced'.

This sets off an inescapable chain of events that culminates with a dead body in the drawing room, and a house full of suspects.

Fortunately, a renowned sleuth is on hand to untangle an intricate web of mixed motives, mystery visitors, secrets, lies, blackmail, and threats.

Will you unmask the murderer before Miss Marple cracks the case?

Tickets, priced £10 each, are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-josephs-players, or pay on the door. Curtain up is 7.30pm.

Related topics:Leigh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.