Long delays for drivers following 'serious' crash in Wigan
Drivers are facing major delays on the roads in Wigan due to what police are calling a “serious” crash.
By Sian Jones
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:49 BST
Emergency services are currently attending to a collision between a motorcyclist and a pedestrian near the Fishergate Inn on Orrell Road in Orrell at around 2pm this afternoon (August 1).
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries
Greater Manchester Police has confirmed it is being looked into by its Serious Collisions Unit.
Road closures are in place in both directions from J26 of M58 for Orrell Interchange to Fleet Street.