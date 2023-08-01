Emergency services are currently attending to a collision between a motorcyclist and a pedestrian near the Fishergate Inn on Orrell Road in Orrell at around 2pm this afternoon (August 1).

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries

The incident took place near the Fishergate pub in Orrell

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed it is being looked into by its Serious Collisions Unit.

Road closures are in place in both directions from J26 of M58 for Orrell Interchange to Fleet Street.