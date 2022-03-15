Long queues of traffic after crash on A580 East Lancashire Road
Traffic is reported to have come to a standstill on a busy main road after a crash.
By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 3:00 pm
The air ambulance is believed to have landed close to the A580 East Lancashire Road in Astley after the incident, which happened at around 2.30pm on Tuesday
Police and paramedics have also been called.
There are reported to be long queues of traffic, so motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Wigan Today has contacted the emergency services for more information about the collision.
More to follow.