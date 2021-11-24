Lorry driver in critical condition after M62 incident

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident on the M62 in the early hours of this morning

Officers were contacted at just before 1.50am following reports that the driver of an HGV has been injured on the carriageway close to junction 7 at Rainhill.

It is believed that the driver has been struck by his own vehicle, suffering serious leg injuries, before the vehicle was in collision with the nearside barrier. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

The driver is currently in hospital in a critical condition with life changing injuries.

Sergeant Steve Smith from the Matrix Roads Policing Unit said: “We are currently working to establish what has taken place in the lead up to this incident. I would ask anyone who was travelling along the M62 close to junction 7 in the early hours of this morning who saw the vehicle or witnessed anything to contact us.

“We are also appealing for anyone with dash cam footage which could assist our investigation to get in touch.”