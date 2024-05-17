M58 motorway near Wigan remains closed after horror crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services went to the M58, between the M6 Orrell interchange and junction three for St Helens, on Friday afternoon following a collision between an HGV and two cars.
Screens were erected around the crash scene and long traffic tailbacks have developed following the pile-up at 12.50pm
National Highways closed the M58 between Junction 4 and the Orrell Interchange at Junction 26 of the M6 with a full closure on the westbound carriageway.
The eastbound carriageway has one lane closed.
The organisation said that due to the nature of the incident, drivers are advised that the road is likely to remain closed for several hours and beyond peak times.
The diversion route for westbound traffic is as follows:
Road users are advised to follow the Solid Diamond diversion symbol on road signs. At the M6 J26/M58 western roundabout, take the first exit onto the link road eastbound. At the M6 J26/M58 eastern roundabout, take the first exit onto the link road northbound.
Turn left at the A577 junction heading westbound. Road users are advised to then follow the Hollow Diamond diversion symbol on road signs. At M58 junction 5/A577 junction, join A577 (St Annanough). At A577/B5312 roundabout, take the first exit onto B5312 westbound (Grimshaw Road). At B5312/A5068 roundabout, take the first exit on to A5068 (Glenburn Road) southbound.
Follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs. At A5068/M58 junction 4 roundabout take third exit onto A5068 northbound (Glenborn Road). At A5068/B5312 roundabout, take the first exit onto B5312 westbound (Railway Road). At B5312 (Railway Road/B5312 (Liverpool Road) junction, turn left onto B5312 (Liverpool Road) westbound. At B5312 (Liverpool Road)/White Moss Road turn right onto B5312 (Skelmersdale Road) At B5312/A570 roundabout, take the first exit onto A570 southbound (Ormskirk Road. At M58 junction 3/A570 roundabout, take the third exit and rejoin the M58 westbound.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.