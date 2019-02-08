M6 closed near Wigan following motorbike crash

The M6 is closed outside Wigan following reports of a crash on the northbound carriage.

Police have reported a collision on the M6 northbound between J23 at Haydock and J24 Ashton, resulting in the closure of all three lanes.

The incident occurred at around 10am this morning (Friday).

Motorists face major disruption, with reports of traffic queuing back to J21 at Woolston.

North West Motorway Police tweeted: "Getting reports of a collision involving a motorcycle on M6 northbound between J23 Haydock and J24 Ashton.

"Police and Highways England are en route. Report is that all lanes are blocked at the moment."