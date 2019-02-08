M6 slip road closed at J26 after HGV ruptures fuel tank

A motorway slip road has been closed after a lorry ruptured its fuel tank.



The incident occurred on the J26 southbound entry slip road to the M6, near Haydock, shortly before noon today (Friday).

Highways England are currently working to recover the vehicle and clear the carriageway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use another slip road until further notice.

It is the second major incident to have occurred on the M6 today. A man was taken to hospital on Friday morning with leg injuries following a motorbike crash on the M6 northbound between J23 at Haydock and J24 Ashton.

All three lanes were initially closed following the incident, which occurred around 10am, but have since been reopened.