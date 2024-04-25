Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The teen, whom we are not naming, had followed his dad back into their home on Warrington Road, Goose Green, as flames engulfed it.

But he was beaten back by them as he got upstairs and when he tried making his escape through a window and down a drainpipe, he fell, suffering multiple back fractures.

The fire-ravaged Masons' home on Warrington Road, Goose Green, from the rear

Dad Barry Mason had gone back into the house because his four-year-old son Ethan was still trapped in a bedroom after the others had escaped.

The 45-year-old managed to get the boy out but he was unable to save himself.

Tragically, two days later, Ethan himself – who had suffered 70 per cent burns – lost his battle for life in hospital.

It was known that four other occupants had also required hospital treatment, but only now has the heroism of Mr Mason’s eldest been revealed.

A family friend said he had suffered serious injuries but the fall had not left him paralysed and that with treatment and physio he would recover.

They added: “He was tremendously brave to do what he did and we can only be thankful his injuries were not even worse. He has been up and about to the point that doctors are telling him to take it easier.

“Everyone is immensely proud of him.”

The cause of the blaze in the early hours of April 14 remains under investigation but police are satisfied that it was not the result of foul play and have passed the file over to the coroner.

Inquests have yet to open into the two fatalities.

Relatives set up a Gofundme page to help pay for the funerals and also to helping surviving members of the Mason family who lost all their worldly goods in the inferno.

And the New Inn on Bentinck Street, Goose Green, is also holding two days of fund-raising for the family on both May 5 and 6 from 1pm onwards.

Attractions include music acts, a funfair, strong man contest, stalls, a barbecue and bouncy castle.