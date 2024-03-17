Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was a large police presence at the Premier Inn on Harrogate Street late on the night of Saturday March 16 after staff rang for emergency help.

Six patrol cars and two vans were counted by passers-by at the former Wigan Police HQ.

A large police presence outside the Premier Inn on Harrogate Street, Wigan

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called at around 11.30pm to reports of a violent guest at a hotel on Harrogate Street.

"A 40-year-old man was detained and arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and two counts of assault of an emergency worker.