Man arrested at Wigan hotel for attacking 999 staff and criminal damage

A man is being questioned on suspicion of attacking 999 workers and vandalism at a Wigan town centre hotel.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
There was a large police presence at the Premier Inn on Harrogate Street late on the night of Saturday March 16 after staff rang for emergency help.

Six patrol cars and two vans were counted by passers-by at the former Wigan Police HQ.

A large police presence outside the Premier Inn on Harrogate Street, WiganA large police presence outside the Premier Inn on Harrogate Street, Wigan
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called at around 11.30pm to reports of a violent guest at a hotel on Harrogate Street.

"A 40-year-old man was detained and arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and two counts of assault of an emergency worker.

"He remains in police custody for questioning.”