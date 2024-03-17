Man arrested at Wigan hotel for attacking 999 staff and criminal damage
A man is being questioned on suspicion of attacking 999 workers and vandalism at a Wigan town centre hotel.
There was a large police presence at the Premier Inn on Harrogate Street late on the night of Saturday March 16 after staff rang for emergency help.
Six patrol cars and two vans were counted by passers-by at the former Wigan Police HQ.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called at around 11.30pm to reports of a violent guest at a hotel on Harrogate Street.