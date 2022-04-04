The cyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance with several broken bones. His injuries are described as "potentially life-changing.”The road was closed for three hours while collision investigators attended.The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.Sgt Peter Snook, of Lancashire Police’s tactical operations team, said: “This was a nasty collision which left a cyclist in hospital with serious injuries. Our inquiries are very much ongoing to establish exactly what occurred.“If you have any information that can help us piece together what happened we would ask that you get in touch straight away.