Man fights for his life after horror stairs fall at Wigan borough pub
A man is fighting for his life after suffering an horrific fall down concrete steps at a Wigan borough pub.
The victim, believed to be in his 50s, is thought to have plunged from the top to the bottom of the flight at the Canal Duke, on Stour Road, Tyldesley.
He was unconscious and bleeding badly from a serious head injury when paramedics arrived at the scene at 10pm pm on Tuesday April 5.
Because of where the accident happened and the position he was lying in, the fire service was also called.
A crew from Atherton had to remove a door, place the casualty on a board and carriy him out through into the pub which, by then, had been cleared to spare customers distress and protect his privacy.
He was treated at the scene and then taken to Salford Royal Hospital.
A spokesman for the Atherton crew said that because of the condition of the patient, the extraction operation was “time-critical.”