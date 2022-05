Emergency services responded to concerns of the man’s well-being on Kendal Road in Ince, at around 5.05pm on Thursday May 12.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Kendal Road in Ince where the man was found

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.