Man hospitalised after Wigan bedroom blaze
One man was taken to hospital and other occupants had lucky escapes after two unrelated bedroom fires in Wigan homes on the same night.
A Wigan fire crew was first called to a home in Tunstall Lane, Pemberton, shortly after midnight on Monday after receiving reports of a blaze in a first floor bedroom.
Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to douse the flames and the house was then ventilated.
Police, who also attended because there had been concerns for the welfare of a man during the incident say that a male was later taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up. No arrests were made.
At 5am the same day a Hindley fire crew was called to a home in Ashwood Avenue, Abram, where another bedroom was on fire.
This time two firefighters in breathing kit entered the address and put out the flames whose origins appeared to be a mattress.
There were no casualties from this incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.