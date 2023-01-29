The man's next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is helping police with their inquiries.

“We have now launched an investigation into his death and his family will be supported by our specially trained liaison officers.“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact us."Alternatively, if you were driving in the vicinity, I ask that you please check your dashcam footage that may have captured the incident and to also come forward.“Every piece of information is vitally important to our investigation to establish what happened.”Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact SCIU on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected] Alternatively DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on Twitter.