A man who found it difficult to eat after suffering a brain injury as a teenager died from aspiration pneumonia, an inquest was told.

John Matthews died in Chorley and South Ribble Hospital in September 2024 aged 63. He had been living at Marley Court care home, Heath Charnock. Assistant Coroner Richard Taylor said that despite concerns being raised about Mr Matthews' diet, there was no suggestion that it played any role in his death.

Preston Coroners Court heard that Standish-born Mr Matthews suffered a traumatic brain injury as a teenager when he was involved in a road traffic collision on his bike. He was admitted to hospital multiple times owing to ongoing health problems, chiefly his inability to swallow food properly. There was a danger he could choke or suffer from aspiration - food entering his airway or lungs.

Health professionals altered his diet as he experienced problems with chewing and swallowing. Speech therapist Elizabeth Lemon told the inquest that she had dealt with Mr Matthews since 2020, He had difficulty swallowing as a result of his brain injury.She described how the team saw him on many occasions and often altered his diet to reduce the risk of him suffering aspiration.

Kerry Boylan, former manager of Marley Court care home, said Mr Matthews had lived there for around four years. She said Mr Matthews "loved his food and drink" but struggled to eat. Over time his health deteriorated and his diet was modified to enable him to eat safely. There was good liaison with his family at every stage.

Mr Matthews was admitted to hospital on September 3 amid concerns that he was not swallowing and was dehydrated. His food intake was minimal. He died on September 28. The inquest heard the cause of death was aspiration pneumonia, with traumatic brain injury a secondary cause.

Coroner Mr Taylor said concerns had been raised about Mr Matthews' diet, but it was not a factor in his death. He said Mr Matthews had eaten a "minimal amount" in the days leading up to his death. He had been aspirating for years. "This is a very poorly man whose disease is progressing and he is having more and more difficulty swallowing." said Mr Taylor.

He recorded a narrative conclusion.