Man left 'seriously injured' after crash between motorbike and car in Wigan

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury, following a crash involving a motorbike and car in Wigan this morning.
By Alan Weston
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:15 BST
It happened on Victoria Street in the Newtown area, and led to the street being blocked off and traffic diverted.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: “A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury, following an RTC involving a motorbike and car.”

GMP have also been approached for comment.

Related topics:WiganRTC