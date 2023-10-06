Man left 'seriously injured' after crash between motorbike and car in Wigan
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury, following a crash involving a motorbike and car in Wigan this morning.
By Alan Weston
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:15 BST
It happened on Victoria Street in the Newtown area, and led to the street being blocked off and traffic diverted.
A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: “A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury, following an RTC involving a motorbike and car.”
GMP have also been approached for comment.