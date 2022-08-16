Man left with life-changing injuries after being hit by truck on busy Wigan high street

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services responded to reports of a truck hitting a pedestrian on Gerard Street in Ashton at around 11.20am on Monday.

Members of the public, including a nurse, stopped to help and divert traffic before police arrived.

Both road and air ambulance were deployed to the incident and the man was taken to Aintree Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for a serious arm injury.

The incident happened near the Nationwide bank on Gerard Street, Ashton

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “A casualty was taken to hospital with what are thought to be life-changing injuries.

“Police are continuing their inquiries into the collision and appeal to the public for information that may assist.”

Anyone with information, dash-cam or CCTV footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1295 of August 15.