Man rescued after Christmas blaze in Wigan flat
A man has been hospitalised after firefighters rescued him from a Christmas Day blaze at a Wigan home caused by a candle.
The fire service responded to reports of the blaze in the first floor flat on Standish High Street, Standish at 3.30am on December 25.
Two fire engines from Wigan and one from Hindley attended the scene.
The fire is believed to have been caused by a tealight which had been knocked over, setting clothes and various other items alight.
It caused significant damage to the living room along with smoke throughout the property, leaving the man unable to escape.
Firefighters eventually rescued the man through a window and down the ladder.
He was taken to hospital where he is currently being treated.
The extent of his injuries are unknown.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here