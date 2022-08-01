Man rescued by Wigan borough fire crews after frequently jumping in the canal

Crews from Atherton and Leigh fire stations were called to the incident at Butts Bridge in Leigh at around 12.30pm on Monday.

The man, believed to be in his mid-20s, had been pulled out of the canal numerous times and kept jumping back in, stating that his friend was still in the water.

The fire crews remained there for more than two hours, deploying a full search and rescue team in the water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Atherton and Leigh remained on scene for over two hours

It was later revealed that the friend had already been accounted for and was not in the water.

The man who kept jumping into the canal was treated there for cuts and bruises before being taken to hospital as a precaution.