He was rescued by firefighters – using a ladder – from a first floor flat on Field Street, situated between Taylors Lane and Hope Street, in Ince after Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) was called out to the scene at 10.50am on Saturday September 24.

A spokesperson for GMFRS said: “At approximately 10.50am on Saturday, September 24, firefighters were called to reports of a building fire on Field Street, in Ince, Wigan.

The set of flats on Field Street in Ince where crews managed to rescue a man from a blaze.

"Two fire engines from Wigan station and one from Hindley station quickly attended the scene. The fire involves the first floor of a flat.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire and rescued one man from the building using a short extension ladder. Fire crews remain in attendance at this time.”