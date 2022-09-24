Flames were seen coming from the chimney of the You & You Chippy on Atherton Road in Hindley, a converted end-terrace house, shortly after 8.30pm on Friday September 23.

Fire crews were called and quickly attended the blaze whose seat was in the chimney.

You You Chippy on Atherton Road.

A total of 24 crew members and four pumps – from Wigan, Hindley and Atherton stations – were used to tackle the flames which took approximately two hours to put out.

Residents of nearby homes were asked to leave as a precuation and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said: “We were called to attend a chimney fire at the You & You Chippy on Atherton road shortly after 8.30pm.