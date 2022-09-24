Popular Wigan chippy hit by blaze which tore through chimney
Shocked customers were turned away and neighbouring houses evacuated as a popular Wigan chip shop was hit by fire.
Flames were seen coming from the chimney of the You & You Chippy on Atherton Road in Hindley, a converted end-terrace house, shortly after 8.30pm on Friday September 23.
Fire crews were called and quickly attended the blaze whose seat was in the chimney.
A total of 24 crew members and four pumps – from Wigan, Hindley and Atherton stations – were used to tackle the flames which took approximately two hours to put out.
Residents of nearby homes were asked to leave as a precuation and no injuries were reported.
A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said: “We were called to attend a chimney fire at the You & You Chippy on Atherton road shortly after 8.30pm.
"Residents were evacuated and road closures were put in place while the fire was brought under control and eventually put out. Thankfully, no one was hurt.”