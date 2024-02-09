Man suffers serious injuries in shooting near Wigan
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting near Wigan.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to the incident on Peel Road in Skelmersdale at around 7.35pm on Thursday (February 8).
One man suffered serious gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Lancashire Police has increased patrols in the area and is urging people to stay away.
Anyone with information can contact them on 101 quoting log 1089 of February 8.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.