Man suffers serious injuries in shooting near Wigan

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting near Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:39 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 09:05 GMT
Emergency services were called to the incident on Peel Road in Skelmersdale at around 7.35pm on Thursday (February 8).

One man suffered serious gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police have increased patrols in the area
Lancashire Police has increased patrols in the area and is urging people to stay away.

Anyone with information can contact them on 101 quoting log 1089 of February 8.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.