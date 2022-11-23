Man taken to hospital after 'medical episode' in Wigan
Emergency services rushed to the aid of a man who had a “medical episode” during the start of rush hour on a busy Wigan road.
By Holly Pritchard
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The incident happened at around 4pm on Wednesday on Shevington Lane, Shevington, close to the motorway junction.
A police spokesman said: “GMP were called to an incident by NWAS on Shevington Lane at around 4pm today.
“This was regarding what was believed to be a medical episode of a man and has since been taken to hospital for treatment.”