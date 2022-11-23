News you can trust since 1853
Man taken to hospital after 'medical episode' in Wigan

Emergency services rushed to the aid of a man who had a “medical episode” during the start of rush hour on a busy Wigan road.

By Holly Pritchard
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident happened at around 4pm on Wednesday on Shevington Lane, Shevington, close to the motorway junction.

A police spokesman said: “GMP were called to an incident by NWAS on Shevington Lane at around 4pm today.

The B5206 Shevington Lane, near the area it is belived the incident took place.

“This was regarding what was believed to be a medical episode of a man and has since been taken to hospital for treatment.”

