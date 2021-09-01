Man who died after being rescued from Wigan house fire is named

Police appealed for help to identify the man found at the property on Wenlock Grove in Hindley on Saturday, August 21.

He has now been named locally as Robert Costello.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the house on Wenlock Grove, Hindley, after the fire

Emergency services were called to the semi-detached house in the early hours when a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Firefighters rescued Mr Costello from the building, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police investigation ruled there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire and a file was passed to the coroner.