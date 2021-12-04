Missing Blackpool man found 'safe and well'

Antony Buxton went missing after he was last seen in the Nuttall Road area of Blackpool at around 10pm on Wednesday, December 1.

Officers said they were growing concerned for the 29-year-old's welfare and urged members of the public with any information to come forward.

Police later confirmed Antony had been found "safe and well" following their appeals.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Good news folks - further to our earlier appeals, Antony, 29, missing from Blackpool has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals to help find him."

