Missing man last seen catching early-morning bus outside Wigan Infirmary
The missing man – who was not named in an appeal by police – was described as speaking “with a Scottish accent” and wearing a distinctive white hat with a red stripe.
Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team posted on its Facebook page: “Last seen leaving Royal Albert Edward Infirmary hospital on March 21 and boarding a Bee Network bus outside the hospital at 6.46am.
“He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, medium/stocky build, dark hair and speaks with a Scottish accent. He was last seen wearing a distinctive white hat with a red stripe and a dark blue bag over his shoulder.
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about the male and want to make sure he is safe and well.
“Anyone with information about the male’s whereabouts should contact police on 999 quoting the missing reference number MSP/06LL/0000709/24.”
