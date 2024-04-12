Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The missing man – who was not named in an appeal by police – was described as speaking “with a Scottish accent” and wearing a distinctive white hat with a red stripe.

Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team posted on its Facebook page: “Last seen leaving Royal Albert Edward Infirmary hospital on March 21 and boarding a Bee Network bus outside the hospital at 6.46am.

The missing man was last seen leaving Wigan Infirmary

“He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, medium/stocky build, dark hair and speaks with a Scottish accent. He was last seen wearing a distinctive white hat with a red stripe and a dark blue bag over his shoulder.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about the male and want to make sure he is safe and well.