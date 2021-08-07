Missing Surrey man's car spotted in Wigan

Andy Povey

Andy Povey from Egham in Surrey was last seen after work at 5pm on Friday.

Five hours later the police reported there had been a sighting of his car in Wigan.

His sister Vicky Davis said: "We are worried about him because he hasn't got his meds with him and his phone is going straight to voicemail.

"We just need to know he's OK."

Andy is 6ft tall and of heavy build. Is car is a dark blue Ford Focus.

Anyone who knows of Andy's whereabouts should contact police on 101 or ring 07976 674902