Missing Wigan man found safe and well
A Wigan man whose disappearance sparked a police inquiry has been found safe and well.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 4:42 pm
Updated
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 4:46 pm
Mark Bolton had last been seen at home before 10am on Sunday and left friends and family fearing that he might harm himself.
The police were contacted and a public appeal was made for information.
Close friend Chloe Pearson contacted wigantoday to say that the 28-year-old from Daisy Road had been located and to thank those who had helped in the search.
