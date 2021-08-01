Missing Wigan man found safe and well

Mark Bolton

Mark Bolton had last been seen at home before 10am on Sunday and left friends and family fearing that he might harm himself.

The police were contacted and a public appeal was made for information.

Close friend Chloe Pearson contacted wigantoday to say that the 28-year-old from Daisy Road had been located and to thank those who had helped in the search.