Missing Wigan woman found safe and well
A Wigan woman who was reported missing from home has been found, her family have said.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 1:31 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 3:49 pm
Police had appealed for information on Shelly Long, 37, who had been reported missing earlier today, May 25.
Thankfully, her son has confirmed this afternoon that Shelly has been found safe and well.
