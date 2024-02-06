MMA veteran opens Academy in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When 'Blackledge MMA' outgrew its former premises at Great George St, former UFC fighter and now full time coach Tom and his wife - Training Consultant, Stella, decided to renovate the Ebenezer School and Chapel on James Street in Ince. All of the members were involved in the process from clearing to plastering, painting and furnishing.

The new academy boasts a bag room with MMA cage downstairs, a large matted area upstairs for grappling and a kitchen and seating area for courses run by Stella's resident CIC, Ataraxia for All which offers funded wellbeing courses to the community.

Fighter Blueprint Academy is home to some of the best up and coming MMA Fighters in the UK - Andrew Clamp and Ieuan Davies to name just a couple as well as homing a sizeable children and teens class, taught by Tom and his team of coaches.

One of the new rooms at Fighter Blueprint Academy.

In recent years, Tom became a bestselling author, with his self development book 'Fearless by Design' topping the Amazon charts on the back of numerous speaking engagements. He focuses on his time as a fighter, how to combat fear and self-perception as well as speaking on tools for managing anxiety.

Coach and pro-fighter Becky Lewis not only teaches the kids and teens classes but also runs a successful circuits group who will at the end of February take on a 3 hour charity circuit for The Princess Trust with a goal of raising £1,000 for the cause.

If MMA is something you have wanted to try, contact FBA to book onto their next beginners course: