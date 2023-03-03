That period coincides with last year's summer heatwave, when a record-breaking 40.3C was recorded at Coningsby in Lincolnshire on July 19. The Met Office has since revealed 2022 was the joint-hottest summer on record in England.
Last summer England saw the joint warmest mean temperature ever recorded (17.1C) equalling that of summer 2018, while some areas saw less than 50 per cent of their typical summer rainfall.
The warmest and driest areas were in the East of England, while for East Anglia and parts of northeast England it was the hottest summer on record.
Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union warned climate change means fire services need to do more to prepare for future extreme weather, and the impact it has on firefighters.
He said: "The Government has turned a blind eye to the obvious: the climate emergency means record breaking heatwaves. Rising temperatures mean an increase in dangerous fires. More fires mean more pressure on firefighters and our fire service.
"However, our fire service has been cut to the bone over the last decade, and 11,500 firefighter jobs have been slashed since 2010.
"The fire and rescue service must urgently plan for this coming summer and for the future. This must involve properly funding and resourcing our service for the years to come.
"Politicians and chief fire officers have ignored years of warnings. Now they must act."
FBU members were due to strike over an ongoing pay dispute, after 88 per cent of them voted in favour of action. However this strike has now been postponed, following an increased pay offer from fire and rescue service employers.
A Home Office spokesperson acknowledged the increase in fire numbers, but pointed out there had been no corresponding increase in fire-related fatalities compared to the previous year.
They said: “The Government is committed to ensuring fire services have the resources they need to keep us safe, including from wildfires, and, overall, fire and rescue authorities received around £2.5bn in 2022-23.
“The Home Office maintains regular engagement with national bodies including the National Fire Chiefs Council and England and Wales Wildfire Forum to monitor and review sector led improvements to wildfire response and mitigation.”