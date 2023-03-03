The Government has been warned more extreme weather linked to climate change will mean more fire risks to the public, and faces calls for more investment from the firefighters' union.

The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service was called to 3,320 fires in the third quarter of 2022, across July, August and September.

That period coincides with last year's summer heatwave, when a record-breaking 40.3C was recorded at Coningsby in Lincolnshire on July 19. The Met Office has since revealed 2022 was the joint-hottest summer on record in England.

The figures show a 30 per cent increase on the same period in 2021, when the fire service was called to 2,561 fires.

While firefighters deal with a wide range of incidents, the total number of fires rose significantly across England.

Of the 3,320 fires in Greater Manchester last year, 957 of them were so-called “primary fires”.

These are fires which occur in a non-derelict building, vehicle or outdoor structure or involved a fatality, casualty or rescue or were attended by five or more pumping appliances.

This was a five per cent decrease on the same period in 2021, when there were 1,009 primary fires.

There were also 2,359 secondary fires – generally small outdoor fires, not involving people or property – which was an increase of 53 per cent on the number in summer 2021 when there were 1,546.

Across England, July to September 2022 saw more fires than in any other three-month period for over a decade. There were 68,278 recorded fires, more than in a single quarter since 2011.

Average incident response times also rose last year.

In Greater Manchester the average response time for primary fires in 2022 was seven minutes and 14 seconds – up from seven minutes and five seconds the year before.

Last summer England saw the joint warmest mean temperature ever recorded (17.1C) equalling that of summer 2018, while some areas saw less than 50 per cent of their typical summer rainfall.

The warmest and driest areas were in the East of England, while for East Anglia and parts of northeast England it was the hottest summer on record.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union warned climate change means fire services need to do more to prepare for future extreme weather, and the impact it has on firefighters.

He said: "The Government has turned a blind eye to the obvious: the climate emergency means record breaking heatwaves. Rising temperatures mean an increase in dangerous fires. More fires mean more pressure on firefighters and our fire service.

"However, our fire service has been cut to the bone over the last decade, and 11,500 firefighter jobs have been slashed since 2010.

"The fire and rescue service must urgently plan for this coming summer and for the future. This must involve properly funding and resourcing our service for the years to come.

"Politicians and chief fire officers have ignored years of warnings. Now they must act."

FBU members were due to strike over an ongoing pay dispute, after 88 per cent of them voted in favour of action. However this strike has now been postponed, following an increased pay offer from fire and rescue service employers.

A Home Office spokesperson acknowledged the increase in fire numbers, but pointed out there had been no corresponding increase in fire-related fatalities compared to the previous year.

They said: “The Government is committed to ensuring fire services have the resources they need to keep us safe, including from wildfires, and, overall, fire and rescue authorities received around £2.5bn in 2022-23.