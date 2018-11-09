Christmas shoppers can enjoy even more free parking in Wigan and Leigh town centres this Christmas.

Wigan Council has once again introduced free weekday parking in council car parks after 3pm to support local retailers and businesses in the run up to the festive period.

Shoppers can park for free after 3pm during the week from Thursday 15th November until 4th January 2019.

This is in addition to the free weekend parking on all council car parks until 31st January.

Having free car parking sessions gives shoppers the perfect opportunity to visit the town's top high street names, independent shops as well as its popular local markets.

Leader of Wigan Council and cabinet member for economy and regeneration, Councillor David Molyneux said: “Our town centres are the perfect places for Christmas shopping with a wide variety of big high street names and independent outlets as well as our popular and friendly markets.

“Our markets are ideal for Christmas through their high quality produce, friendly service and value for money.

“We know shoppers appreciate parking for free while they shop so we have once again introduced the free after 3pm car parking sessions, which is in addition to the extremely popular weekend free parking.

“We hope people take advantage of it and have an enjoyable time getting those special gifts for the festive period in Wigan and Leigh town centres.”

The free parking sessions will be in place for Wigan’s Christmas lights switch-on from 4.30pm on 15th November and the Wigan Santa’s Parade on 18th November.

The Leigh Christmas lights switch-on takes place on 22nd November from 4.30pm followed by the Leigh Santa parade on 25th November.

The offer only applies to vehicles entering the car parks after 3pm. Vehicles parking before 3pm will still have to pay.

Car parks not included in the free after 3pm offer are:

Civic Centre, Wigan

Wilton Street, Wigan

Chapel Lane, Wigan

Motorists are reminded to check they are parking in council owned car parks by visiting www.wigan.gov.uk/carparking