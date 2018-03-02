More traffic chaos in Wigan as second tree falls

More Wigan commuters are facing traffic woes after a fallen tree blocked a road in Ince, just hours after another tree was toppled in Hindley.



Dobson Park Way, just off Manchester Road in Ince, has been blocked by a large tree which has been torn to the ground by high winds this morning (Friday).

Traffic is building around the area, particularly as heavy goods vehicles try to enter the Dobson Park industrial estate.

There have not been any reports of injuries.

The incident comes just hours after a large tree fell into the road in Ladies Lane in Hindley, blocking both lanes and causing rush hour chaos.