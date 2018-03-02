Wigan driver left stranded for hours on motorway

A Wigan man says he has "never felt so cold" after being stranded on a wind-battered motorway since the early hours of the morning.



Ian Fishwick from Hindley, has been stuck on the M62 since around 3am today (Friday) with food or supplies, while travelling back from King's Lynn in East Anglia.

Despite being stuck for hours, Ian was still able to make the most of the situation

The 48-year-old was approaching Junction 22 at Saddleworth when he encountered a police barrier stopping anyone from continuing on their route.

"I've never seen so many police," he said.

"I've counted about 23 gritters, and a few snow ploughs too.

"We've just been sat in the van."

Officials at the scene have estimated it could be past noon by the time the traffic gets moving again.

Ian described the harsh conditions he's encountered, along with colleague Kyle Barlow, after waiting around for hours.

"I've never felt so cold in my life. It was that cold last night it was horrendous," he said.

"The worst thing is the wind. You can see the road is clear but they are not letting any wagons or vans over because they are being lifted up by the wind.

"A lot of cars have just been abandoned. I don't know where the drivers have gone. I saw one guy melting snow in a pan because he had run out of water."

The strong winds will continue throughout the day and drivers are being urged not to travel unless it is essential.

Greater Manchester Police said it was aware of drivers in the surrounding area who have been stranded for hours due to snow and wind.

The military have been deployed to support officers in their efforts to clear the roads and get people to safety.