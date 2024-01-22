News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Motorcyclist dies after bike collides with a fence post in Wigan

A motorcyclist has died after the bike he was riding lost control and crashed in Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 11:35 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 13:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services responded to reports of two people on a motorcycle in collision with a fence post on a path off Hall Lane in Aspull at around 5pm on Saturday January 20.

A 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident and despite the efforts of medical professionals, he passed away the following day as a result of his injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 16-year-old boy, who was riding pillion suffered minor injuries.

Most Popular
The motorcycle collided with a fence post on Hall Lane in AspullThe motorcycle collided with a fence post on Hall Lane in Aspull
The motorcycle collided with a fence post on Hall Lane in Aspull
Read More
Sabotaged Wigan speed cameras will cost £100k to replace

Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting reference number of 2192 of 20/01/2024.

Information can also be shared online via the live chat function on the GMP website: www.gmp.police.uk

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Related topics:MotorcyclistWiganEmergency services