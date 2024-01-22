Motorcyclist dies after bike collides with a fence post in Wigan
Emergency services responded to reports of two people on a motorcycle in collision with a fence post on a path off Hall Lane in Aspull at around 5pm on Saturday January 20.
A 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident and despite the efforts of medical professionals, he passed away the following day as a result of his injuries.
A 16-year-old boy, who was riding pillion suffered minor injuries.
Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting reference number of 2192 of 20/01/2024.
Information can also be shared online via the live chat function on the GMP website: www.gmp.police.uk
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.