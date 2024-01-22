A motorcyclist has died after the bike he was riding lost control and crashed in Wigan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services responded to reports of two people on a motorcycle in collision with a fence post on a path off Hall Lane in Aspull at around 5pm on Saturday January 20.

A 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident and despite the efforts of medical professionals, he passed away the following day as a result of his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old boy, who was riding pillion suffered minor injuries.

The motorcycle collided with a fence post on Hall Lane in Aspull

Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting reference number of 2192 of 20/01/2024.

Information can also be shared online via the live chat function on the GMP website: www.gmp.police.uk