Motorcyclist injured in hilltop crash near Wigan

A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries after coming off his bike.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
The collision took place on Parbold Hill at 7.49am on Wednesday December 6.

Emergency services attended the scene, including officers from Merseyside Police, and the male rider was taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up.

The casualty’s injuries were described as minor and it is understood that no other vehicle was involved.

