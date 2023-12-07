Police make fresh appeal as fears increase for missing Skelmersdale 77-year-old
Lancashire Constabulary has thanked the public for its support as officers seek Brian Blakeman but have so far drawn a blank.
It has dedicated search teams in several areas looking for him, those areas include Ashurst’s Hill, Beacon Covert and open land south of Digmoor.
Officers are being assisted by the Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team and their specialist search dogs.
The police helicopter is involved in the search and we have mounted officers in the Beacon country park.
Brian, a keen Everton FC supporter, was last seen on Tuesday December 5.
He’s from the Tanhouse area of Skelmersdale and had previously lived in Liverpool.
A police spokesperson said: “We believe Brian is wearing a blue fleece jacket, navy blue jeans and white trainers.
“He might appear to be confused.
“We are asking the public to keep checking their gardens, garages, outbuildings and sheds as we search for Brian, and keep a look out for him as you go about your daily business.
“If you have used public transport since Tuesday, did you see anyone fitting Brian’s description?
“If you have a dashcam in your vehicle and have been driving in Skelmersdale and the surrounding area since Tuesday, could you check the footage. If you think any of the footage can help the search, please contact us.
“What we do ask is that the searches of rural areas, woodland and open spaces are left to the specialist search teams – we don’t want anyone to put themselves in danger or risk their own safety.