Four people escaped unscathed after a Wigan borough pile-up which saw one vehicle flip onto its roof.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Aug 2023, 08:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 08:07 BST

A fire chief said that it was a miracle no-one was hurt in the smash involving a Mitsubishi Outlander, Vauxhall Corsa and Mercedes Sprinter van at the junction of the East Lancashire Road and Atherleigh Way, Leigh, shortly before 8pm on Monday July 31.

The converted van, which was carrying car parts, ended up upside down and it was reported that the driver was trapped inside.

The junction of the East Lancashire Road and Atherleigh Way, Leigh, where the three-vehicle collision took placeThe junction of the East Lancashire Road and Atherleigh Way, Leigh, where the three-vehicle collision took place
The junction of the East Lancashire Road and Atherleigh Way, Leigh, where the three-vehicle collision took place
But by the time fire crews from Leigh and Atherton arrived to free him, the motorist had already got out unharmed.

Firefighters carried out medical checks on the two occupants of the Corsa and the one person who had been at the wheel of the Outlander and they were found not to be in need of hospital treatment either.

Leigh watch manager Steve Waygood said: “It was a miracle that no-one was injured.

"This was a heavy collision that put the van on its roof with its windscreen smashed.”

Traffic was held up and diverted for up to two hours while the vehicles and debris were cleared away.

