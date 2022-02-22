Multiple ambulance crews attend Wigan building site after man is injured
A man has been taken to hospital after several emergency service crews were called to a building site in Wigan.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 2:01 pm
North West Ambulance Service received a report on an accident on the site on Old Hall Street, in Lower Ince, just after 11.35am on Tuesday.
A man had been injured and an ambulance, a HART crew and an operation commander all attended as there were issues getting him off the site.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here