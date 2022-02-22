Multiple ambulance crews attend Wigan building site after man is injured

North West Ambulance Service received a report on an accident on the site on Old Hall Street, in Lower Ince, just after 11.35am on Tuesday.

A man had been injured and an ambulance, a HART crew and an operation commander all attended as there were issues getting him off the site.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiple emergency service vehicles went to the site