‘My one Christmas wish would be to have my mam and dad back.’ – Wigan care home resident shares his ‘Merry Memories’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Growing up, David Sheldon’s Christmases were always spent with his mum, Kathleen, and his dad, Derek.
Now a resident of Ash Tree House in Hindley, David said: “I’ve always enjoyed Christmas from being a young lad.
"On Christmas Day, I would have a sleep in and get up around 10am and run downstairs to open my presents. I mostly looked forward to watching films on the telly!
"I remember one year I got my first metal frame go-kart, which sparked a life-long love of cars.
"When I was older, my parents could afford their first car which was a red 1963 Hillman Minx – I love cars, I do.”
After opening his presents and watching classic Christmas films, David and his family would enjoy a home cooked Christmas dinner.
David added: “My one Christmas wish would be to have my mam and dad back because I miss them, but I’d settle for a bottle of whiskey and a trip to the theatre instead.”
Ben Lee, the care manager at Ash Tree House, said: “It’s wonderful to watch our residents’ eyes light up when they tell us all about their Merry Memories, and when David tells us about the cars he’s had!
"We’re looking forward to giving our residents lots of special festive treats this year, and we’re especially excited to grant David’s Christmas wish in January, when we’ll be taking him to the theatre to see The King and I.”