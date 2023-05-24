News you can trust since 1853
Industrial action will bring fresh disruption to the region’s train services on three days over the half-term holiday next week.
By Alan Weston
Published 24th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

ASLEF, which largely represents train drivers, will stage their action on Wednesday, May 31 and Saturday, June 3. As such, customers are advised to avoid travel on those days.

The RMT union, which represents roles including conductors and station staff, has announced its own action on Friday, June 2. On that day, customers are advised to check before they travel as only a limited timetable will be in operation.

Given the impact of strikes have on fleet displacement, early morning and late-night services on Thursday, June 1 are also likely to be affected.

ASLEF is one of the rail unions whose members will walk out next weekASLEF is one of the rail unions whose members will walk out next week
The strikes are set to take place during the upcoming half term holiday for hundreds of schools and colleges across the north of England, which runs from Monday, May 29 to Friday, June 2.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise, once again, for the disruption this action by ASELF and the RMT will cause to our customers.

"This latest round of industrial action looks set to hamper people's opportunity to explore the region during the half term holidays. It's understandably very frustrating.

“We all want to see an end to this dispute and the uncertainty that on-going strike action causes to people’s confidence in the railway.”

The RMT union said an offer from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) was unacceptable, adding that no new proposals had been made since the last strike on May 13.

Speaking at the time the strike was called, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The Government is once again not allowing the Rail Delivery Group to make an improved offer that we can consider.

"Therefore, we have to pursue our industrial campaign to win a negotiated settlement on jobs, pay and conditions.

“Ministers cannot just wish this dispute away. They underestimate the strength of feeling our members, who have just given us a new six-month strike mandate, continue to support the campaign and the action and are determined to see this through until we get an acceptable resolution."

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

For more information, customers should visit: https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.

