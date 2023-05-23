News you can trust since 1853
15 minutes of mayhem as four assaults, two very serious, are launched in Leigh

Four assaults in the space of 15 minutes resulted in numerous people being injured in a Wigan borough town.
By Sian Jones
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 17:08 BST

It began with a man receiving a serious but not life-threatening injury on Lord Street in Leigh at around 6.15pm on Monday May 15.

Around five minutes later another man was assaulted at premises in Bradshawgate.

The victim sustained a minor injury.

Police have released these images of man they would like to speak to as they believe he could assist with their investigation.Police have released these images of man they would like to speak to as they believe he could assist with their investigation.
Two minutes later, a third person was assaulted in Brown Street, where they received serious injuries which weren’t life threatening,

Shortly afterwards, a man suffered minor injuries after being punched in the same street, while he also had his phone thrown into a nearby building site.

The entire episode lasted around 10 to 15 minutes resulting in four attacks on members of the public.

Greater Manchester Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information, doorbell, dashcam, or CCTV footage from the area at the time is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 3024 of 15/05/23.

You can also report information via www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.