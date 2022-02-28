The singer had been due to be one of the Jockey Club Live performers at the race course this summer.

But the plug has now been pulled on the August 5 date - and other engagements on his UK tour - due to unavoidable knee surgery.

The successful operation took place before the weekend and Olly has to now spend the next six months in rehab for his knee.

Olly Murs in concert

He said: "I am absolutely gutted to have to cancel my summer tour this year, but unfortunately I’ve had to have new major knee surgery.

"I’m devastated I won’t be performing these shows, and can only apologise for any inconvenience caused. Rest assured I will be fighting fit for new music later this year!”

"We wish him our very best wishes for a speedy recovery.

"However, we are still very much looking forward to welcoming Paloma Faith and Madness to the racecourse for what are sure to be two fantastic evenings of racing and music.”

Ticket holders will be offered the opportunity to exchange their tickets for an e-voucher to attend another music night or racing fixture of their choice, or can request a refund.

The Jockey Club Live will be welcoming a host of household names to the North West this summer across Haydock Park and Aintree Racecourses.

The below shows are unaffected by this cancellation, with tickets on sale now:

June10 – Nile Rodgers & CHIC – Aintree Racecourse

July 1 – Paloma Faith – Haydock Park Racecourse

July 16 – Madness – Haydock Park Racecourse.