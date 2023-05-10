Customers are being told not to travel on Friday (May 12), because Avanti West Coast will be unable to run any trains when the train driver’s union, ASLEF, go on strike.

With no trains running to and from all destinations across the network during the ASLEF industrial action on May 12, customers are being told not to attempt travel and instead claim a refund, seek alternative transport, or rearrange journeys for another date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Options to travel by rail will be extremely limited on the West Coast Main Line between London, Scotland, and North Wales. Many destinations will have no rail connectivity on May 12 and rail replacement services will not be in place either.

Strike action will severely disrupt train services this weekend, Avanti West Coast has warned

On Saturday (May 13), customers are strongly advised to check before they travel as the intercity operator will be running a greatly reduced timetable. This is in response to strike action by the RMT coordinated across train operators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Avanti West Coast is able to serve Liverpool with its normal frequency of services on this day, RMT’s action means the last train to depart the city will be much earlier and Eurovision fans should also consider their travel options.

Avanti West Coast’s usual hourly service between London and Liverpool will be in place on the day of the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest (May 13). These will only operate over a 10-hour period – equating to approximately two thirds of its normal timetable.

These trains will operate during limited hours – with the first train of the day departing Euston just after 6am, and the last train of the day from Euston departing mid-afternoon.

To provide more options for Eurovision fans travelling to and from the city, the train operator will operate an earlier departure from Euston (06:08 to Liverpool); and a later departure from Liverpool (16:43 to Euston).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avanti West Coast will also run one train per hour between London Euston to Manchester, and Preston (with a limited number extended to Carlisle) as part of its contingency plans for Saturday’s RMT strike action.

With fewer services running and a reduced operation, trains could be busy and customers are strongly advised to plan ahead, expect disruption and check before they travel and be aware of their last train home.

Customers with tickets for May 12 and 13 (purchased before April 27) can claim a full fee-free refund from their point of purchase. Alternatively, tickets dated May 12 and 13 May can be used from May 11 up to and including May 16.

Stoke-on-Trent, Macclesfield, and Wilmslow will not be served by Avanti West Coast on May 13 due to operational reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Milsom, executive director of operations and safety at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’re doing all we can to get visitors to and from Liverpool during Eurovision but more strike action by ASLEF and RMT will affect our services. Due to ASLEF’s walkout on May 12, we’ll have no trains on this day and are telling customers not to travel.

“During the strike action by RMT on May 13 we’ll be operating a significantly reduced timetable, so all our customers should plan ahead, check before they travel and be aware of their last train home.

“While we’re able to serve Liverpool with our normal frequency of services on this day, RMT’s action means our last train to depart the city will be much earlier and Eurovision fans should also consider their travel options. Any customers with tickets for May 12 and 13 can make their journey on alternative days or claim a full refund.