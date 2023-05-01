Just as the older generation remember fondly the late Queen’s Coronation and how they celebrated with their families, then we have a responsibility to create memories for the next generation.

I am very fortunate to have been chosen as one of the Deputy Lieutenants of Greater Manchester.

The purpose of this historic role is to represent the King at civic ceremonies in our borough.

Martin Ainscough

These duties include laying the first wreath at the cenotaph on Armistice Day. Another important ceremony is welcoming successful applicants to become British citizens on behalf of His Majesty.

This civic and legal ceremony is held in Wigan Town Hall and officiated by the Mayor of Wigan and the Wigan Registrar.

Over the last few years we have welcomed many people from all over the world who have applied for British Citizenship. Having had the opportunity to meet them has made me realise what a wonderful asset these people make to our multi-cultural society.

Mr Ainscough says that as a country we are fortunate to have a monarchy that is the envy of the world

Back in 2007 i was invited to join the North West Branch of the Prince’s Trust Development Committee.

As well as raising much-needed funds, we were tasked with ensuring that the Prince’s Trust was working effectively in our area.

It became very apparent to me just how much the then Prince of Wales cared for the less fortunate young people of our country and how hands on he was in ensuring they got help.

Through his leadership the Trust has helped thousands of young people gain skills to help them live independent lives.

Martin Ainscough receives his CBE from the Queen

Through the grants provided by the Trust, many young people have gone on to start their own businesses and without doubt the Prince’s Trust has saved the lives on many young disadvantaged people.

As a country we are fortunate to have a monarchy that is the envy of the world.

Without it many of our state and civic ceremonies would become meaningless.

So many ordinary people are recognised for the work they do for charity in their own communities.

As a recipient of a CBE Honour myself, I know how wonderful it is to be recognised for the charity work you have been involved in.

Back in 1953 at the late Queen’s Coronation not everyone had televisions so neighbours and friends would gather together in each others homes to watch this historic spectacle.

Many people organised street parties and the whole country came together to celebrate.

And we saw last year, when the country and Commonwealth celebrated the Queen’s platinum jubilee, what a unifying and enjoyable force holding street parties, taking part in major public events or even watching all the ceremony and entertainment on the television can be.

