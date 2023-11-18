News you can trust since 1853
Wigan house prices increased slightly in September, new figures show

House prices increased slightly, by 0.3 per cent, in Wigan in September, new figures show.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 18th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.3 per cent annual decline.

The average Wigan house price in September was £185,678, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3 per cent increase on August.

The average Wigan house price in September was £185,678, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3 per cent increase on August.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.5 per cent, and Wigan was above the 0.5 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wigan fell by £500 – putting the area 23rd among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Ribble Valley, where property prices increased on average by 7.3 per cent, to £284,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Burnley lost 10.9 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £105,000.

First-time buyers in Wigan spent an average of £164,170 on their property – £850 less than a year ago, but £46,400 more than in September 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £207,510 on average in September – 26.4 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Wigan in September – they increased 0.9 per cent, to £316,070 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.7 per cent.

Semi-detached homes were up 0.4 per cent monthly; down 0.2 per cent annually; £187,280 average;

Terraced houses were unchanged monthly; down 1.9 per cent annually; £140,929 average;

Flats were down 0.2 per cent monthly; down 1.3 per cent annually; £96,233 average.

Buyers paid 14.8 per cent less than the average price in the North West (£218,000) in September for a property in Wigan.

Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £366,000 on average, and twice the price as in Wigan.

Trafford properties cost 3.5 times the price as homes in Burnley (£105,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

