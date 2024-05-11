Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers from a Wigan charity that aims to spread a positive message about mental health through football enjoyed a day rubbing shoulders with royalty.

Chris Shaw and Scott Westhead have worked for Place2Place for several years, although their visit to the capital was more like Place2Palace as they were guests at the King’s London residence for a garden party.

While they didn’t get close enough at Buckingham Palace for a handshake with Charles or Camilla, the pair described the whole experience as “surreal.”

Peter Hill, Chris Shaw and Scott Westhead, who help run a charity with strong footballing connections drop in on Wembley Stadium

Last year Place 2 Place was presented with the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK: the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

And founder Peter Hill graciously nominated Chris and Scott to be its two representatives at the party, not only foresaking a place himself but giving them a lift down there from Wigan. They did take in a few sights at the same time though including, of course, Wembley Stadium.

He said: “Chris is the first one down at the session most weeks and the last to leave, sets up the sessions each week physically, cones and footballs making sure the equipment is ready to go.

"He then spends all week in between his own job following up with people making sure they are OK when maybe a challenge arises. He is so much more than just a session facilitator and he had to go to the palace.

Place 2 Place volunteers Chris Shaw and Scott Westhead at Buckingham Palace

Chris said: “It was an amazing day. I was honoured to have gone to Buckingham Palace and represent Place2Place at the Royal Garden Party. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

On Scott Peter said: “He is very much the same as Chris: a long term player, and named as club captain. Scott leads the wellbeing message in the social by example through how he conducts himself and the approach he takes to helping others.

"He regularly attends stadium days, club socials and supports the Kickabout session, so he too was a shoe-in for the London trip.”

Scott said: “It was a surreal experience.