Wigan road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
M6 to 6am October 26, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6 until 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for communications.
M58, from 9pm October 18 to 5am October 20, slight delays : M58 both directions Orrell to junction 5 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
A580, from 8pm October 21 to 6am October 22, moderate delays: A580 both directions Golborne roundabout to Stanley Bank Way, junction - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
M58, from 9pm October 22 to 6am October 25, moderate delays: M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 24 - carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
M6, from 9pm October 28 to 6am November 4, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.