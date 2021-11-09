Win tickets to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife at Empire Cinemas Wigan

Ghostbusters: Afterlife from Sony Pictures

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets simply read the short synopsis of the film below, answer the question and email [email protected] with your entry - marking the subject field Ghostbusters: Afterlife competition.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters from 1984 and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Q: When was the first Ghostbusters film in cinemas?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 1979

B 1984

C 1989

One entry per person. Closing date for entries is noon on Monday, November 16. Winners will be notified by email. Good luck!

If you aren't a lucky winner you can buy tickets here.