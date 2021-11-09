Win tickets to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife at Empire Cinemas Wigan
Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally set to hit the big screen after long Covid delays - and we've got two pairs of tickets to give away to watch the film at Empire Cinemas Wigan.
To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets simply read the short synopsis of the film below, answer the question and email [email protected] with your entry - marking the subject field Ghostbusters: Afterlife competition.
From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters from 1984 and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.
Q: When was the first Ghostbusters film in cinemas?
A 1979
B 1984
C 1989
One entry per person. Closing date for entries is noon on Monday, November 16. Winners will be notified by email. Good luck!
If you aren't a lucky winner you can buy tickets here.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.