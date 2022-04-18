Postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic, the Carducci String Quartet’s programme is keenly anticipated, as the musicians have kept to their original plan to honour Beethoven’s 250th anniversary which took place that year.

Their inclusion of Beethoven’s Fourth String Quartet will be a belated tribute to one of the most significant composers of all time.

The acclaimed Carducci Quartet

Alongside this mighty piece for two violins, viola and cello, the quartet will perform Shostakovich’s String Quartet No 9 and the ever-popular American Quartet of Dvorak.

Their performance will take place on on Saturday, April 23 at Parbold Village Hall.

The Carducci String Quartet is one of the country’s foremost ensembles, performing around 90 concerts every year in major venues and festivals throughout the UK and beyond.

Matthew Denton (violin), Michelle Fleming (violin), Eoin Schmidt-Martin (viola), and Emma Denton (cello) won the prestigious Philharmonic Society Award in 2016 and have their own annual festival in Gloucestershire.

During lockdown, the quartet set up a new string orchestra, named the Serenata String Orchestra, which initially recorded together remotely.

Supported by the Concordia Foundation and the Carducci Trust, they provided young musicians with valuable recording experience, recording fees and royalties from streaming and downloads in what have been very challenging times.

Following the quartet’s performance in Parbold, concert-goers will be able to attend three more performances before the end of the season.

Spanish pianist Javier Perianes will perform on Saturday May 14, playing Spanish classics including Albeniz’s well-known masterpiece Iberia.

On Saturday, June 4, Alina Ibragimova will play dazzling virtuosic pieces for solo violin.

Closing the season will be Nelson Goerner on Saturday, June 11 with some of the most technically demanding works written for the piano.

The events all take place at Parbold Village Hall where Douglas Music Parbold presents an annual series of concerts featuring world-class musicians.